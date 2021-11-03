UrduPoint.com

Russia Wants US To Resolve Moscow's Uncertainty Of Its First-Use Policy - Senior Official

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Wed 03rd November 2021 | 02:40 AM

Russia Wants US to Resolve Moscow's Uncertainty of Its First-Use Policy - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) Russia wants the United States to take steps to resolve Moscow's uncertainties with its first-use policy, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said during a virtual panel discussion on US-Russia relations.

"In terms of doctrines, I would say we are concerned by the fact that in recent years, the US side deliberately introduced additional ambiguity into the issue what might be the circumstances under which possible use of nuclear weapons would be conceivable, we need more certainty here," Ryabkov said on Tuesday during an event hosted by Fort Ross Conservancy and the Kennan Institute.

Ryabkov pointed out that Russia and the United States are working to elevate the nuclear threshold between the two countries and Moscow hopes Washington will reflect it in its ongoing Nuclear Posture Review.

In addition, Ryabkov said that Russia believes further talks with the United States on arms control and strategic stability will lessen the risk of unimaginable developments between the two countries.

Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met in Geneva on June 16. The summit resulted in a landmark agreement to launch negotiations on strategic stability.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Washington Nuclear Vladimir Putin Geneva United States June Event Agreement

