Russia Wants US To Urge Ukraine To Implement Minsk Agreements - Ambassador

Sat 18th December 2021 | 04:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) Russia wants the United States to exert pressure on Ukraine so that the latter will implement the Minsk agreements on the settlement of the military conflict in Donbas, Russian Ambassador to US Anatoly Antonov told the Newsweek magazine.

"The only way to stability in the Donbas region is implementation of the Minsk agreements. We call on the U.S.

to exert pressure on Kiev to fulfill its obligations under the document," Antonov said.

"We want Washington to send a clear signal to Ukraine about the inadmissibility of revising the Minsk accords, which are the uncontested basis for resolving the situation. The U.S. has the resources to stimulate (Ukrainian President Volodymyr) Zelensky to implement the Minsk agreements, which were approved by the UNSC Resolution 2202 and are legally binding," the ambassador added.

