Russia war crimes allegations mount as Britain urges more weapons for Ukraine

Russia faced mounting accusations of war crimes in Ukraine including forcing thousands of people into interrogation camps, while Britain on Friday urged more weapons for Kyiv to sustain pressure on Moscow

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Russia faced mounting accusations of war crimes in Ukraine including forcing thousands of people into interrogation camps, while Britain on Friday urged more weapons for Kyiv to sustain pressure on Moscow.

The Russian invasion has also led to a seismic policy change by Finland, whose leaders said Thursday the previously neutral nation must apply to join NATO "without delay" -- triggering a blunt warning of retaliation from the Kremlin.

Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities -- including the killing of unarmed civilians, torture.

CNN and the BBC on Thursday released what they said was security camera footage showing Russian soldiers with assault rifles shooting two Ukrainian civilians in the back.

The two men appeared unarmed -- the footage showed the soldiers frisking them before allowing them to walk away at a business premises on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

One man died on the spot, the other shortly after, according to the outlets.

The killings took place on March 16 and are being investigated as a war crime, CNN said. AFP has not independently verified the footage.

Separately, investigators and witnesses interviewed by AFP Thursday accused Russian forces of shelling a residential home in an eastern Ukrainian village from a tank, killing three civilians.

The incident took place on March 27 in the village of Stepanki outside Kharkiv, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Telegram.

Local resident Denys, 40, said he saw the barrel of the tank turn towards him.

"Someone said: let's go hide inside the house," Denys said.

"I entered last and as soon as I entered, the tank fired. Everything collapsed, I couldn't see anything."The UN Human Rights Council voted 33-2 on Thursday to investigate alleged atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine.