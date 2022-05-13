UrduPoint.com

Russia War Crimes Allegations Mount As Britain Urges More Weapons For Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid Published May 13, 2022 | 02:41 PM

Russia war crimes allegations mount as Britain urges more weapons for Ukraine

Russia faced mounting accusations of war crimes in Ukraine including forcing thousands of people into interrogation camps, while Britain on Friday urged more weapons for Kyiv to sustain pressure on Moscow

Kyiv, Ukraine, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :Russia faced mounting accusations of war crimes in Ukraine including forcing thousands of people into interrogation camps, while Britain on Friday urged more weapons for Kyiv to sustain pressure on Moscow.

The Russian invasion has also led to a seismic policy change by Finland, whose leaders said Thursday the previously neutral nation must apply to join NATO "without delay" -- triggering a blunt warning of retaliation from the Kremlin.

Throughout the 11-week conflict, Russian forces have been accused of committing atrocities -- including the killing of unarmed civilians, torture.

CNN and the BBC on Thursday released what they said was security camera footage showing Russian soldiers with assault rifles shooting two Ukrainian civilians in the back.

The two men appeared unarmed -- the footage showed the soldiers frisking them before allowing them to walk away at a business premises on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv.

One man died on the spot, the other shortly after, according to the outlets.

The killings took place on March 16 and are being investigated as a war crime, CNN said. AFP has not independently verified the footage.

Separately, investigators and witnesses interviewed by AFP Thursday accused Russian forces of shelling a residential home in an eastern Ukrainian village from a tank, killing three civilians.

The incident took place on March 27 in the village of Stepanki outside Kharkiv, the Ukrainian prosecutor general's office said on Telegram.

Local resident Denys, 40, said he saw the barrel of the tank turn towards him.

"Someone said: let's go hide inside the house," Denys said.

"I entered last and as soon as I entered, the tank fired. Everything collapsed, I couldn't see anything."The UN Human Rights Council voted 33-2 on Thursday to investigate alleged atrocities by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO United Nations Business Ukraine Moscow Russia Died Man Kharkiv Finland Tank March From

Recent Stories

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

War in Ukraine: Latest developments

56 seconds ago
 Marriyum holds Imran responsible for present econo ..

Marriyum holds Imran responsible for present economic catastrophe, US dollar's u ..

59 seconds ago
 Encroachments under Tehkal water tank removed

Encroachments under Tehkal water tank removed

1 minute ago
 Cars' sale surges 50.96% in ten months

Cars' sale surges 50.96% in ten months

1 minute ago
 Commissioner for taking steps to prevent canal wat ..

Commissioner for taking steps to prevent canal water theft

20 minutes ago
 Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over r ..

Asian stocks up after Fed boss calms nerves over rates

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.