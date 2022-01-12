Russia Warned NATO About Dangers for European Security If Situation Deteriorates - Grushko

Russia has frankly and directly pointed out to NATO that further deterioration of the situation may lead to grave consequences for European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) Russia has frankly and directly pointed out to NATO that further deterioration of the situation may lead to grave consequences for European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Wednesday.

"In a very honest and direct manner - without trying to gloss over contentious issues by using politically correct formulas - pointed out that a further downturn of the situation may lead to most unpredictable and most dire consequences for European security. Russia does not agree to such a scenario," Grushko told reporters after a meeting of the Russia-NATO Council in Brussels.

The discussion, which Grushko described as "quite frank, direct, deep, and intense" has revealed that " a great number of differences on fundamental issues" continue to remain between Russia and NATO, he said.

"The US and its allies are trying to achieve superiority in all operation environments. This includes land, airspace, maritime spaces, and now (also) space and cyberspace - all possible combat theaters," Grushko added.