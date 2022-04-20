UrduPoint.com

Russia Warned Sweden, Finland About Consequences Of Joining NATO - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2022 | 01:40 PM

Russia Warned Sweden, Finland About Consequences of Joining NATO - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Russia has warned Sweden and Finland about consequences of joining NATO via bilateral diplomatic channels, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"We have issued all our warnings both publicly and through bilateral channels.

They (Sweden and Finland) know about it, they will have nothing to be surprised about, they were informed about everything, what will it lead to," Zakharova told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

