Russia Warns Against Attempts To Blame Iran For Tanker Incident - Ryabkov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 05:34 PM

Russia Warns Against Attempts to Blame Iran for Tanker Incident - Ryabkov

Moscow warns against hasty conclusions and attempts to blame Iran for the incident in the Gulf of Oman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Moscow warns against hasty conclusions and attempts to blame Iran for the incident in the Gulf of Oman, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said Thursday.

"I would use this opportunity to warn against hasty conclusions, any attempts to lay the blame on those who are unwanted by a number of well-known states," Ryabkov told reporters after a meeting of the State Duma's International Affairs Committee, adding that Moscow believes the oil tanker incident must not be used as a pretext to escalate tensions around Iran.

Iranian and Arab media reported on Thursday that two explosions occurred in the Gulf of Oman, two oil tankers were attacked.

