Russia warns against 'chaos' in Serbia after protests

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Russia on Thursday warned against the prospect of "chaos" in Serbia following months of anti-corruption protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister Milos Vucevic.

"It is extremely important that the demonstrators... show reason and do not follow the lead of those who stir up emotions. Chaos must be avoided in Serbia," Russian foreign ministry spokesman Maria Zakharova said.

Serbia has long had a close relationship with Moscow and has refused to impose sanctions over Russia's military operation in Ukraine -- unlike the EU, which it hopes to join.

Students have vowed to continue protesting, following weeks of mass demonstrations over the fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

The collapse, which killed 15 people, has ignited long-standing anger across Serbia over corruption and the alleged lack of oversight on construction projects.

"We see that the authorities are listening to criticism and are willing to engage in direct dialogue with everyone within the framework of the political process," Zakharova said.

"We believe this is the only real way to achieve universal agreement in the interests of protecting sovereignty, national dignity and traditional values and maintaining internal stability," she said.

Before taking up an earlier government post in Belgrade, Vucevic had served as mayor of Novi sad from 2012 to 2022, during which time renovations began at the train station.

He announced his resignation earlier this week after less than a year in office.

Tensions have simmered in Serbia in recent weeks with violence breaking out at some protests, with students accusing pro-government hooligans of targeting demonstrations.