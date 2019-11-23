UrduPoint.com
Russia Warns Against Imposing Deadlines On Syria's Constitutional Council - Envoy To UN

Sat 23rd November 2019

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2019) Syria's Constitutional Committee should not be burdened with any artificial deadlines or demands imposed by other countries, Russian Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyanskiy said during a Security Council meeting.

"It is also unacceptable to impose artificial deadlines, or to put forward requirements for concessions from just one of the parties," Polyanskiy said on Friday.

Polyanskiy added that it is unacceptable to seek to interfere in the work of the constitutional committee or to impose solutions on the Syrian people that oppose their national interests or do not meet them.

The diplomat reminded that the fundamental principles of the committee are enshrined in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, which aims to promote a political process owned and implemented by the Syrians themselves.

"We would urge all colleagues to adhere to this principle," Polyanksiy said.

The 150-member Syrian Constitutional Committee unites three delegations equally representing the government, the opposition and the civil society, held its opening session in Geneva on October 30. The second week-long round of the committee's talks will begin on Monday.

