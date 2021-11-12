UrduPoint.com

Russia Warns COP26 No Progress Might Slow Down Climate Action

Russia on Friday urged countries attending the UN climate summit (COP26) in Glasgow to make "certain concessions" and not to drag out discussion around key issues as it warned that failing to achieve "serious result" will only slow down the fight against climate change

"No progress today might slow down climate action, that is why all of us today would have to make certain concessions and not to drag out the discussion around the key issues in the negotiation process," a Russian negotiator told the informal stocktaking plenary working on the final declaration due to be adopted later on Friday.

The Russian delegate noted the "well-balanced nature and the well-rounded nature" of the draft decision made so far, but argued that the current version referring to Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which set the rules for carbon markets, required additional elaboration.

"We are open to further dialogue and finding solutions considering the need to adopt the rulebook for Paris Agreement as soon as possible," he said.

The COP26, which is due to conclude on Friday, is seen as the world's last chance to reach meaningful commitments to fulfil the goals set out by the 2015 Paris Agreement on greenhouse emission reduction, carbon neutrality, global warming and climate finance.

Phasing out coal, ending subsidies to fossil fuel and climate finance have been the thorny issues at the table.

