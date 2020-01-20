Russia Warns Iran Against Reckless Steps to Quit NPT - Ryabkov

Moscow warns Iran against reckless steps to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and calls on Tehran to comply with its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday

"We warn the Iranian side against reckless steps in terms of preserving the obligations of the Islamic Republic under the NPT. We believe there is no reason to raise the issue like this," Ryabkov said when asked to comment on statements by the Iranian foreign minister.

Earlier, Press tv, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, said Tehran would withdraw from the NPT if the issue of the Iranian nuclear program is brought up for discussion at the UN Security Council.

"We also urge Iran to firmly adhere to the obligations it has with the IAEA under the safeguards agreement, obligations under the additional safeguards protocol. Iranian colleagues are well aware of our position," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.