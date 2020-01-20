UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Warns Iran Against Reckless Steps To Quit NPT - Ryabkov

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Russia Warns Iran Against Reckless Steps to Quit NPT - Ryabkov

Moscow warns Iran against reckless steps to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and calls on Tehran to comply with its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) Moscow warns Iran against reckless steps to withdraw from the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and calls on Tehran to comply with its obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Monday.

"We warn the Iranian side against reckless steps in terms of preserving the obligations of the Islamic Republic under the NPT. We believe there is no reason to raise the issue like this," Ryabkov said when asked to comment on statements by the Iranian foreign minister.

Earlier, Press tv, citing Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, said Tehran would withdraw from the NPT if the issue of the Iranian nuclear program is brought up for discussion at the UN Security Council.

"We also urge Iran to firmly adhere to the obligations it has with the IAEA under the safeguards agreement, obligations under the additional safeguards protocol. Iranian colleagues are well aware of our position," the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Moscow Russia Nuclear Tehran TV From Agreement

Recent Stories

New salary scheme for Dubai Government employees

15 minutes ago

ADNOC, Eni sign strategic framework agreement on C ..

16 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Buhais Geology Park

16 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi, Dubai banks provide facilities worth AE ..

16 minutes ago

Turkish Security Forces Link Opposition Leader's B ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab to send 5,000-ton wheat to KP on daily basi ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.