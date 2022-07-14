Russia Warns Moldova Against Joining Western Sanctions - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Moscow warns Moldova against joining Russia sanctions imposed by the West, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"In Russia, the ongoing efforts of the European Union and NATO aimed at fully integrating Moldova into their anti-Russian campaign, as well as developing its territory under the guise of providing assistance in the field of security, did not go unnoticed," Zakharova told a briefing, adding that usually countries that impose sanctions against Russia get hurt more.