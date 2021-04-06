Russia warns Myanmar sanctions could spark 'full-blown civil conflict'

Russia said on Tuesday it opposed sanctions against the junta in Myanmar, warning that punitive measures could spark a large-scale civil war in the countr

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia said on Tuesday it opposed sanctions against the junta in Myanmar, warning that punitive measures could spark a large-scale civil war in the country.

"A course towards threats and pressure including the use of sanctions against the current Myanmar authorities has no future and is extremely dangerous," news agency Interfax quoted a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Such policies would "push the Burmese towards a full-blown civil conflict."