UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Warns Myanmar Sanctions Could Spark 'full-blown Civil Conflict'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 12:55 PM

Russia warns Myanmar sanctions could spark 'full-blown civil conflict'

Russia said on Tuesday it opposed sanctions against the junta in Myanmar, warning that punitive measures could spark a large-scale civil war in the country

Moscow (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Russia said on Tuesday it opposed sanctions against the junta in Myanmar, warning that punitive measures could spark a large-scale civil war in the country.

"A course towards threats and pressure including the use of sanctions against the current Myanmar authorities has no future and is extremely dangerous," news agency Interfax quoted a Russian foreign ministry spokesperson as saying.

Such policies would "push the Burmese towards a full-blown civil conflict." Myanmar has been in turmoil since a February 1 coup ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi and derailed the country's experiment with democracy.

According to a local monitoring group, more than 550 people have been killed in anti-coup unrest.

International powers have sought to pile pressure on the military by hitting its sprawling business interests, which include the lucrative jade and ruby trade.

But so far neither sanctions nor calls for restraint have shown any sign of holding back the junta as it struggles to quell the widespread unrest.

Last week the UN Security Council unanimously "expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation." Russia has sought to develop ties with the military junta and Russian deputy defence minister Alexander Fomin joined last month's annual parade showcasing Myanmar's military prowess.

As the regime held the parade for Armed Forces Day more than a hundred people were killed.

At the parade Russia showcased its equipment including T-72 tanks, MiG-29 fighter jets and Mi-24 helicopters.

Related Topics

Defence Minister United Nations Business Russia Democracy San Myanmar February Ruby Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

Air Arabia resumes flights to Sarajevo

16 minutes ago

European equities open higher after Easter break

2 minutes ago

Chinese stocks close slightly lower 06 april 20201 ..

2 minutes ago

PMA urges govt for vaccination of healthcare worke ..

3 minutes ago

COVID-19 claims 103 lives, infects 3,953 more peop ..

6 minutes ago

States Switching Away From Trade in Dollars Must C ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.