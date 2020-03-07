Russia Warns NATO Against Defender Europe-2020 Drills - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia hopes that NATO will reconsider its plans to hold a massive US-led military exercise in Europe, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Russia hopes that NATO will reconsider its plans to hold a massive US-led military exercise in Europe, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The exercise in April and May will see the largest deployment of US troops to Europe in more than 25 years. The drills will be held in six EU countries, including the Baltic nations bordering Russia.

"We will definitely take aggressive US and NATO intentions into account when planning our own military buildup. We recommend that NATO consider the consequences of their aggressive actions that only heat up international tensions," the ministry said.

The United States plans to send 20,000 troops to the drills. The Russian ministry accused the US of covertly increasing military presence near the Russian border, saying this would not change Russia's foreign policy.