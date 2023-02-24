UrduPoint.com

Russia Warns NATO, Ukraine Against Bold Steps Near Transnistrian Border - Foreign Ministry

February 24, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) Moscow warns the United States, NATO and Ukraine against any bold steps against the background of the accumulation of troops and equipment of Ukrainian units near the Ukrainian-accumulation  border, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Friday.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday that Ukraine had intensified preparations for the invasion of the breakaway region of Transnistria, which poses a threat to Russian peacekeepers, adding that the Russian military will respond to this in an adequate manner.

"In connection with the significant accumulation of personnel and military equipment of Ukrainian units near the Ukrainian-Transnistrian border, the deployment of artillery at firing positions, as well as the unprecedented increase in flights of unmanned aircraft of the Ukrainian armed forces over the territory of Transnistria, we warn the United States, NATO member countries and their Ukrainian wards from the next bold steps," the ministry said in a statement.

The Russian armed forces will respond in an adequate manner to Kiev's provocation, if there is any, and will ensure the protection of compatriots and peacekeepers in the region, the ministry added.

"Any action that poses a threat to their security will be considered, in accordance with international law, as an attack on Russia," the statement read.

