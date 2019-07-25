UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Warns Of 'consequences' After Ukraine Seizes Tanker

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:39 PM

Russia warns of 'consequences' after Ukraine seizes tanker

Ukraine on Thursday seized a Russian tanker it said was used in a naval confrontation last November amid sensitive prisoner swap talks between the two countries, at loggerheads since 2014

Kiev, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Ukraine on Thursday seized a Russian tanker it said was used in a naval confrontation last November amid sensitive prisoner swap talks between the two countries, at loggerheads since 2014.

Kiev's SBU security service said it stopped the tanker, the Neyma, as it entered the port of Izmail in the southern Odessa region. Investigators seized documents onboard and questioned crew members, an SBU statement said.

Moscow responded by threatening Kiev with unspecified "consequences".

The move comes two weeks after Ukraine's new leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russia's Vladimir Putin discussed a possible prisoner swap during their first phone call.

Russia has held 24 Ukrainian sailors since it seized three Ukrainian vessels in the November confrontation -- the most dangerous clash between the two countries in years.

The ex-Soviet neighbours have been stuck in hostilities since 2014 when Moscow annexed Crimea and supported an insurgency in eastern Ukraine. Some 13,000 people have been killed in the conflict.

Following the incident Thursday, a representative of the Russian foreign ministry told AFP that Moscow was "looking into what happened to take appropriate measures." "If Russians are taken hostage, this would be interpreted as the crudest violation of international law and consequences will not be long in coming," said the official.

- Name changed - According to the SBU, the tanker participated in an operation by Russia to seize three Ukrainian vessels off Crimea last November. The Neyma had changed its name painted on the hull to "conceal its involvement in the act of aggression," it said.

The SBU released a video showing Ukrainian officials on the tanker, which had a Russian flag on it.

Russian officials said Ukraine eventually released crew members without charge but kept the Neyma.

"The crew is headed home... the vessel is in Izmail," said Russian embassy spokesman Denis Golenko to Interfax news agency.

There are ten Russian crew members "being put on a bus to Moldova, they will fly to Moscow from there," the agency quoted the office of Russian ombudsman Tatyana Moskalkova as saying.

Ukrainian analyst Sergiy Solodky told AFP that the move likely took Russia by surprise, saying Moscow had hoped for Kiev to have a softer position on Russia after Zelensky took office in May.

"This will provoke an angry reaction from the Russian leadership," he said.

Last week Russia prolonged the detention of the 24 Ukrainian sailors, who remain imprisoned in Moscow.

The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea, based in the German port city of Hamburg, has urged Russia to release the sailors and return them to Ukraine.

Moscow accuses the sailors of violating its maritime borders.

Related Topics

Prisoner Ukraine Moscow Russia German Hamburg Vladimir Putin Odessa Kiev Moldova May November From

Recent Stories

Ministry of Infrastructure Development gives docum ..

2 hours ago

Islamic Solidarity Fund (ISF)Signs Agreement to Su ..

2 hours ago

OIC Secretary General strongly condemns terrorist ..

2 hours ago

Dressel scorcher as China slam 'unacceptable' dopi ..

1 minute ago

UN nuclear watchdog names interim chief

1 minute ago

Tunisia brings forward polls after president's dea ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.