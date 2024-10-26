Russia Warns Of 'explosive Escalation' After Israel Strikes Iran
Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Russia warned on Saturday that an "explosive escalation" in hostilities between Iran and Israel risked spiralling out of control, after Israel bombed military targets in the Islamic republic.
Israel warned Tehran would "pay a heavy price" if it responded to the retaliatory strikes, and the United States and Britain both demanded Iran not escalate the conflict further.
Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she was concerned about "the ongoing explosive escalation" in the region.
"We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint, stop the violence and prevent events from developing into a catastrophic scenario," she said in a statement.
"It is necessary to stop provoking Iran into retaliatory actions and get out of the spiral of uncontrolled escalation," she added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit of the BRICS group of emerging nations this week that tensions between the two regional heavyweights risked leading to a full-scale war in the middle East.
"The level of confrontation between Israel and Iran has sharply risen. This is all reminiscent of a chain reaction and puts the whole Middle East on the verge of full-scale war," the Russian leader said.
Moscow has close relations with Iran and has expressed concerns about a wider conflict in the region, where it has security and economic interests.
Recent Stories
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM
Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..
Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat
Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..
President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat
More Stories From World
-
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery12 minutes ago
-
China unveils key marine projects worth 65 bln yuan at Global Ocean Forum in Shandong32 minutes ago
-
Israel hits Iran military sites in retaliatory strikes42 minutes ago
-
Santner heroics seal New Zealand's first Test series win in India51 minutes ago
-
With podcasts, Trump and Harris play to changing US media landscape51 minutes ago
-
Fils, Shelton set for friendly fire in Basel semi-finals1 hour ago
-
Six dead in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Bastianini wins Thai MotoGP sprint race ahead of Martin2 hours ago
-
Georgia votes in key test for democracy, EU ambitions2 hours ago
-
Commonwealth agrees 'time has come' for talks on legacy of slavery2 hours ago
-
Six dead in overnight Russian attacks on Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Golf: US PGA Tour Zozo Championship scores2 hours ago