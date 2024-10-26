Open Menu

Russia Warns Of 'explosive Escalation' After Israel Strikes Iran

Sumaira FH Published October 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Russia warns of 'explosive escalation' after Israel strikes Iran

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Russia warned on Saturday that an "explosive escalation" in hostilities between Iran and Israel risked spiralling out of control, after Israel bombed military targets in the Islamic republic.

Israel warned Tehran would "pay a heavy price" if it responded to the retaliatory strikes, and the United States and Britain both demanded Iran not escalate the conflict further.

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she was concerned about "the ongoing explosive escalation" in the region.

"We urge all parties involved to exercise restraint, stop the violence and prevent events from developing into a catastrophic scenario," she said in a statement.

"It is necessary to stop provoking Iran into retaliatory actions and get out of the spiral of uncontrolled escalation," she added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told a summit of the BRICS group of emerging nations this week that tensions between the two regional heavyweights risked leading to a full-scale war in the middle East.

"The level of confrontation between Israel and Iran has sharply risen. This is all reminiscent of a chain reaction and puts the whole Middle East on the verge of full-scale war," the Russian leader said.

Moscow has close relations with Iran and has expressed concerns about a wider conflict in the region, where it has security and economic interests.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Moscow Russia Tehran Vladimir Putin Price United States Middle East All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan win three-match Test series against Engla ..

Pakistan win three-match Test series against England

5 hours ago
 Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice ..

Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024

8 hours ago
 JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmi ..

JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history

17 hours ago
 Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to p ..

Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal

17 hours ago
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil f ..

G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels

17 hours ago
 Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds w ..

Sindh government to raise issue of pending funds with Centre: CM

17 hours ago
 Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual int ..

Czech ambassador, SAPM discuss areas of mutual interest in digital media, public ..

17 hours ago
 Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwa ..

Mohsin Naqvi condemns mosque attack in Lakki Marwat

17 hours ago
 Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation ..

Chinese ambassador highlights regional cooperation, security concerns at SCO, BR ..

17 hours ago
 President strongly condemns attack on mosque in La ..

President strongly condemns attack on mosque in Lakki Marwat

17 hours ago

More Stories From World