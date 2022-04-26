Russia Warns OPCW of Possible Ukraine Provocations With Use of Chemical Weapons - Envoy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) Moscow handed over a note to the secretariat of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), informing it that provocations with the use of weapons of mass destruction, including chemical ones, could be carried out in Ukraine, Russian Permanent Representative to the organization Alexander Shulgin said on Tuesday.

"As recently as yesterday, I met with the director general of the (OPCW) Technical Secretariat Fernando Arias, and drew his attention to the briefing of the Russian Ministry of Defense. Three scenarios of a possible provocation with the use of weapons of mass destruction were revealed. I handed over the corresponding note," Shulgin told the Russian Rossiya 24 broadcaster.

The official added that he also informed the OPCW in the note about the presence of UK and US instructors in Ukraine, who are trained in the use of chemical weapons.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Saturday that the United States was preparing provocations to accuse the Russian military of using chemical, biological and tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Russia and Ukraine joined the Hague-based organization in the late 1990s, thereby committing to never develop, stockpile or use chemical weapons.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Russia said that the aim of its operation is "demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine."