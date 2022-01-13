UrduPoint.com

Russia Warns Response If European Security Guarantees Rejected By West - OSCE Envoy

Muhammad Irfan Published January 13, 2022 | 08:35 PM

Russia Warns Response If European Security Guarantees Rejected by West - OSCE Envoy

Russia will have to take measures if the United States and NATO fail to provide a constructive response on Russian-requested security guarantees within reasonable time, Russian Permanent Representative to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), Alexander Lukashevich, said on Wednesday

"If we do not hear a constructive response to the proposals we made within reasonable time and the aggressive policy toward Russia continues, (we) will have to draw corresponding conclusions and take all necessary measures to maintain strategic balance of powers and prevent unacceptable threats to our national security," Lukashevich said at the OSCE Permanent Council.

He added that "any attempts to drag on the process of constructive negotiations on security guarantees in the framework of Russia-US and Russia-NATO dialogues or to narrow it down to pointless exchange of positions over and over again will rife with the inevitable deterioration of the security situation for all countries with no exception."

