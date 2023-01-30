UrduPoint.com

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats Of Direct Armed Conflict

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 11:59 PM

Russia Warns UK Against Escalating Tensions With Threats of Direct Armed Conflict

The Russian embassy in London warned of a risk of tensions escalating in Europe after the head of the British defense select committee said the UK should "face Russia directly" over Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) The Russian embassy in London warned of a risk of tensions escalating in Europe after the head of the British defense select committee said the UK should "face Russia directly" over Ukraine.

"This and similar remarks, including arguments that Tobias Ellwood, the head of the Commons' defense committee, made today in favor of facing Russia directly are only escalating the already acute military and political tensions on the European continent," its statement read.

The diplomatic mission added that such rhetoric would only draw the UK deeper into the confrontation between Ukraine and Russia.

It also slammed ex-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson for distorting what President Vladimir Putin told him in a confidential conversation they had shortly before Russia began the military operation in Ukraine last February.

Johnson told British media that Putin threatened him with a missile strike, which "would only take a minute." Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Johnson either misunderstood or outright lied about what Putin said, which, in Peskov's words, was that allowing Ukraine to join NATO would put NATO or US missiles near the Russian border and within a minute's reach of Moscow.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Threatened London Vladimir Putin United Kingdom February Border Media

Recent Stories

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready ..

Russia's Bogdanov Tells Syria's Susan Moscow Ready to Facilitate Syria-Turkey Di ..

1 minute ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

1 minute ago
 More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs ..

More Than 10% of US Adults Over Age 50 Show Signs of Food Addiction - Poll

1 minute ago
 White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black D ..

White Supremacists Sentenced for Attack on Black DJ - US Justice Dept.

1 minute ago
 Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regio ..

Foreign Secretary, US representative discuss regional situation

12 minutes ago
 Senators urge for joint session of parliament on r ..

Senators urge for joint session of parliament on recent wave of terrorism

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.