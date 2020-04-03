UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Warns Ukraine Against Torpedoing Minsk Peace Progress

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 02:00 AM

Russia Warns Ukraine Against Torpedoing Minsk Peace Progress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned Ukraine on Thursday against undermining Minsk peace talks with Donbas militia after noting "strange" behavior of Ukrainian negotiators, who it suspects were being encouraged by Kiev's Western backers.

The December summit of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France gave an impetus to Ukraine's talks with Donetsk and Luhansk authorities, with parties agreeing to separate forces in several flashpoint areas along the line of contact. But Russia said that Ukrainian officials suddenly refused to go further at the latest round of talks in Minsk.

"Unfortunately, strange things started happening after the [December] breakthrough. First, Normandy leaders' aides in Berlin and Paris used different pretexts not to support the [Minsk] accords... Then, Kiev refused to abide by them at the Contact Group meeting on March 26.

It is as though Ukrainian negotiators were encouraged by someone. Rolling back on the agreements will undo whatever progress has been made so far," it said.

The ministry added that Monday's joint declaration of French and German foreign ministers, who accused eastern-based militia of stalling peace negotiations and demanded more access for OSCE monitors, appeared to feed into Ukraine's narrative.

"All these events seem to be part of a coordinated campaign. We refuse to believe that its aim is to torpedo progress in Ukraine crisis talks and blame the deadlock on Russia and Donbas," the ministry said.

Moscow urges its Normandy Format partners to "stop playing political games" and engage in earnest talks on how to end the conflict in Donbas, the ministry concluded.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France German Germany Minsk Paris Berlin Progress Luhansk Donetsk Kiev March December All

Recent Stories

Suspension of passenger, transit flights still in ..

48 minutes ago

DHA extends validity of expired health cards

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health announces 210 new cases of COVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE renews entry suspension for foreign nationals ..

2 hours ago

World Bank to Deploy $160Bln to Support COVID-19 M ..

1 minute ago

Etihad Rail awards AED846 million contract for O&a ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.