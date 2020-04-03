Russia Warns Ukraine Against Torpedoing Minsk Peace Progress

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The Russian Foreign Ministry cautioned Ukraine on Thursday against undermining Minsk peace talks with Donbas militia after noting "strange" behavior of Ukrainian negotiators, who it suspects were being encouraged by Kiev's Western backers.

The December summit of Russia, Ukraine, Germany and France gave an impetus to Ukraine's talks with Donetsk and Luhansk authorities, with parties agreeing to separate forces in several flashpoint areas along the line of contact. But Russia said that Ukrainian officials suddenly refused to go further at the latest round of talks in Minsk.

"Unfortunately, strange things started happening after the [December] breakthrough. First, Normandy leaders' aides in Berlin and Paris used different pretexts not to support the [Minsk] accords... Then, Kiev refused to abide by them at the Contact Group meeting on March 26.

It is as though Ukrainian negotiators were encouraged by someone. Rolling back on the agreements will undo whatever progress has been made so far," it said.

The ministry added that Monday's joint declaration of French and German foreign ministers, who accused eastern-based militia of stalling peace negotiations and demanded more access for OSCE monitors, appeared to feed into Ukraine's narrative.

"All these events seem to be part of a coordinated campaign. We refuse to believe that its aim is to torpedo progress in Ukraine crisis talks and blame the deadlock on Russia and Donbas," the ministry said.

Moscow urges its Normandy Format partners to "stop playing political games" and engage in earnest talks on how to end the conflict in Donbas, the ministry concluded.