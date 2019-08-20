Russia Warns US Against Imposing Economical Blockade on Venezuela- Deputy Foreign Minister

Russia is warning the United States against trying to impose economical blockade on Venezuela, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, noting that Washington's illegal sanctions pressure would be on the agenda during the upcoming talks of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Russia is warning the United States against trying to impose economical blockade on Venezuela, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik on Tuesday, noting that Washington's illegal sanctions pressure would be on the agenda during the upcoming talks of Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow.

Rodriguez has already held several meetings in Moscow, Ryabkov said, stressing that contacts will continue. Rodriguez and Lavrov plan to hold talks on Wednesday.

"We will certainly study the situation related to Washington's boosting of illegal, illegitimate sanctions pressure and attempts to impose blockade [on Venezuela]. We warn Washington against incautious steps in this sphere," Ryabkov said.