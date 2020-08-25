Russia Warns US, EU Against Any Form of Interference in Belarus - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Russia is opposed to any form of foreign interference in Belarus' sovereign affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday following talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) Russia is opposed to any form of foreign interference in Belarus' sovereign affairs, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a press release on Tuesday following talks between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun in Moscow.

"Russia is warning the United States and the European Union against any forms of interference in Belarus' internal affairs, including the calls, ongoing in some capitals, for anti-government demonstrations," the press release read.