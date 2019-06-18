UrduPoint.com
Russia Warns US Over Extra Troop Deployment To Mideast

Tue 18th June 2019 | 03:21 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Russia on Tuesday called for restraint to avoid escalation in the middle East after the US said it was deploying additional troops due to heightened tensions with Iran.

"We are urging all the sides to show restraint," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, adding: "We would prefer not to see any steps that could introduce additional tensions in the already unstable region."

