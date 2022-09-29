Russia Warns US, UK Against Rash Steps in Context of Ukraine - Gavrilov

Russia warns the United States and the United Kingdom against rash steps that could bring the situation around Ukraine closer to a dangerous line, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) Russia warns the United States and the United Kingdom against rash steps that could bring the situation around Ukraine closer to a dangerous line, Konstantin Gavrilov, the head of the Russian delegation at the talks in Vienna on military security and arms control, said.

He noted that the support of Kiev in the fighting is equated with the actual participation in the conflict.

"We are closely following the US attempts to mobilize its satellites for an even more bitter confrontation with the Russian Federation. Modernizing its own nuclear potential, Washington encourages the London allies to an irresponsible escalation of nuclear rhetoric, which openly declare their unconditional readiness to press the 'red button' if necessary,".

Gavrilov said at the meeting of OSCE forum.

"We warn Washington and London against rash steps that can bring the situation around Ukraine closer to a dangerous line. As the President of the Russian Federation said, if the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, all means at our disposal will be used to protect Russia and our people," he added.

Speaking about past referendums, Gavrilov added that Russia would make decisions based on their results without taking into account the opinion of NATO member states, and has every right to do so in the light of the fact that "NATO expansion can be implemented without regard to Russia's opinion."