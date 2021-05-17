Russia warns West against Arctic encroachment ahead of talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned Western countries against staking claims in the Arctic ahead of this week's Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday warned Western countries against staking claims in the Arctic ahead of this week's Arctic Council meeting in Reykjavik.

"It has been absolutely clear for everyone for a long time that this is our territory, this is our land," he said at a press conference in Moscow. "We are responsible for ensuring our Arctic coast is safe."