MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Russia warns the West against raising stakes on the restoration of Iran's nuclear deal, including via the board of governors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and intends to raise the issue at the upcoming meeting with US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley, scheduled for Wednesday, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik.

"We warn our Western colleagues against further raising stakes in terms of developing some formulations 'condemning' Iran that could be included in a hypothetical resolution of the IAEA Board of Governors," Ryabkov said, pointing to a number of leaks on the mater in US media outlets.

"We know that the Western circles are engaged in some coordination on this topic. In our upcoming conversation with Robert Malley, we will outline our position," Ryabkov added.

The Russian diplomat emphasized the need to exercise restraint and keep looking for compromise persistently yet patiently.