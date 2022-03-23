UrduPoint.com

Russia Was Ready To Support UNSC's Ukraine Resolution Until Anti-Russian Part Added- Envoy

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2022 | 09:26 PM

Russia was ready to support resolution on Ukraine that was drafted by Mexico and France at the UN Security Council until anti-Russia wording was added to it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) Russia was ready to support resolution on Ukraine that was drafted by Mexico and France at the UN Security Council until anti-Russia wording was added to it, Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia said on Wednesday.

"We were ready to work on it. That was until our Western colleagues insisted on introducing blatantly anti-Russian elements without which the draft was not necessary," Nebenzia said during an emergency session of the UN General Assembly on Ukraine.

