Russia Was Ready To Support US-Taliban Agreements, Regrets Their Failure - Lavrov

Russia Was Ready to Support US-Taliban Agreements, Regrets Their Failure - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Moscow regrets the failure of attempts to implement agreements reached by the United States and the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) and believes this happened not only because of the radical movement, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The trend of "dragging out" peace negotiations emerged even before the large-scale Taliban offensive, the minister noted.

"Just as always, when there are no achievements at the negotiating table, the risk of resuming hostilities increases. This is exactly what happened. We were ready to support agreements that the Americans concluded with the Taliban and that unfortunately were not implemented probably not only because of the Taiban's position," Lavrov said at a press conference following negotiations with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

