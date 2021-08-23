UrduPoint.com

Russia Weighing Possibilities Of Producing Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine In Hungary - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) Russia is currently exploring options for producing its coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V in Hungary, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Hungary's Magyar Nemzet newspaper.

Lavrov told the newspaper that he planned to visit the EU country next week to discuss, among other issues, the Russian vaccine that "received the most positive reviews."

"We are considering options to produce the drug in the Hungarian territory," the minister said.

Hungary was the first EU country to approve the Russian-made vaccine without waiting for the authorization of the bloc's regulator. To date, Sputnik V has been approved in 69 countries with total population exceeding 3.7 billion people.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund, a sovereign welfare fund that markets the vaccine abroad, has already inked agreements to produce Sputnik V with over 20 drugmakers across 14 countries. including India, China, South Korea and Argentina.

