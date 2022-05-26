UrduPoint.com

Russia Weighing Shift To Crypto Transactions As Sanctions Hurt Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:33 PM

Russia Weighing Shift to Crypto Transactions as Sanctions Hurt Exports

It is a matter of time until Russia starts trading goods for digital currencies as it seeks to avoid sanctions imposed on it over Ukraine, the head of state-run Russian Export Center said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) It is a matter of time until Russia starts trading goods for digital currencies as it seeks to avoid sanctions imposed on it over Ukraine, the head of state-run Russian Export Center said on Thursday.

"A shift to payments in national currencies and in future in cryptocurrencies is a compulsory measure that has a very promising outlook," Veronika Nikishina told a national industrial forum in Moscow.

Russia will eventually use national and cryptocurrencies to trade with "friendly countries," she said, after the West imposed several rounds of sanctions on Russian exports and imports.

Russian Export Center is a nonprofit established in 2015 to help Russian non-commodity exporters find new markets. It is part of VEB, a corporation that helps raise funds for major projects benefiting Russia's infrastructure, industries and social sphere.

Related Topics

Exports Ukraine Moscow Russia Cryptocurrency 2015 Market

Recent Stories

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin ..

LHCBA condemns sentencing of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik

5 minutes ago
 Gang of robbers busted; four held

Gang of robbers busted; four held

5 minutes ago
 Poland Planning to Buy 500 US-Made MRLs HIMARS - D ..

Poland Planning to Buy 500 US-Made MRLs HIMARS - Defense Minister

5 minutes ago
 Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Reforming Intellig ..

Spanish Prime Minister Proposes Reforming Intelligence Services Amid Spying Scan ..

5 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand E ..

Kazakhstan Supports Putin's Initiative to Expand Eurasian Integration

5 minutes ago
 RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf ..

RWMC disposes of 20,000 tonnes of waste under Saaf Punjab campaign

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.