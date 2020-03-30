UrduPoint.com
Russia Welcome To Participate In All Aspects Of Syria's Reconstruction - Foreign Ministry

Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:22 PM

Syria will welcome Russia's participation in all aspects of the country's economic reconstruction after almost a decade of conflict, Deputy Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad told Sputnik

"Russia can help in all areas. Russia chooses to contribute to rebuilding. We have no preconditions ... Russia is welcome to participate in all areas and wherever Russia sees a role for itself to help rebuild Syria," the deputy foreign minister said.

Moscow has previously called for the lifting of US sanctions on Damascus in order to aid the country's economic recovery and to create the necessary conditions for the return of Syrian refugees. These efforts were praised by Mekdad.

"Russia is doing its best. Russia is calling upon the international community to give support to Syria to rebuild itself," he remarked.

Despite the potential help of international partners, Mekdad stated that the Syrian people must have control over their future and decide the path their country will take.

"We believe the political future, the rebuilding process, should be decided by the Syrian people without any foreign interference or foreign preconditions," the deputy foreign minister said.

In a January meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that discussions over Syria's reconstruction, and efforts to improve the humanitarian situation and facilitate the safe return of refugees, must be taken in consultation with the Syrian government.

Syria has been torn apart by conflict between government forces, armed opposition groups, and terrorist organizations since 2011. In December, Syria's armed forces began an offensive to reclaim the last remaining territory held by the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham terrorist organization (formerly known as Jabhat al-Nusra, banned in Russia).

A ceasefire in Idlib province has been in place since March 6 after a deal was struck between president Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan amid rising tensions.

