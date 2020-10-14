Japan under new Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has confirmed its aim to develop relations with Russia in all fields, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday, adding that Moscow welcomes this decision

"So far, I feel that our Japanese neighbors have confirmed the continuity in relations, the focus on their development in all areas, and we welcome this because it reflects Russia's principled approaches, which were enshrined in the joint agreements of Suga's predecessor [Shinzo Abe], which say that only full-fledged and full-scale partnership in the economic, technological, humanitarian spheres and, of course, in the sphere of rapprochement and coordination of our foreign policy approaches can bring relations to a whole new level," Lavrov said in an interview with a group of Russian broadcasters, including Sputnik.