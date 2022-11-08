MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Moscow welcomes Algeria's intention to join the BRICS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

Algeria submitted on Monday an official application to join the BRICS economic bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the Al-Shorouk newspaper reported, citing Leila Zaruki, the Algerian Foreign Ministry special envoy for international partnership.

"Of course, we welcome the desire of our partners and like-minded people to join the work of such formats as BRICS, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization). We have a trust-based dialogue with Algeria, it is being maintained. But this issue (the accession of new members to the BRICS) is being discussed within the framework of collective work," Bogdanov said.