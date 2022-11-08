UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Algeria's Intention To Join BRICS - Deputy Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published November 08, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Russia Welcomes Algeria's Intention to Join BRICS - Deputy Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) Moscow welcomes Algeria's intention to join the BRICS, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov said on Tuesday.

Algeria submitted on Monday an official application to join the BRICS economic bloc, which consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, the Al-Shorouk newspaper reported, citing Leila Zaruki, the Algerian Foreign Ministry special envoy for international partnership.

"Of course, we welcome the desire of our partners and like-minded people to join the work of such formats as BRICS, SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization). We have a trust-based dialogue with Algeria, it is being maintained. But this issue (the accession of new members to the BRICS) is being discussed within the framework of collective work," Bogdanov said. 

Related Topics

India Moscow Russia China Algeria Brazil South Africa Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Recent Stories

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

Babar Azam to be: A high-functioning anchor

19 minutes ago
 CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismi ..

CCPO Lahore's plea challenges his suspension dismissed

54 minutes ago
 realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created ..

Realme Drops the Wish Come True Anthem co-created with Raamis for the 11.11 Sale ..

1 hour ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambas ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives New Ukrainian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia

1 hour ago
 OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Expos ..

OIC at Ifrane Conference: Media Helps Early Exposure of the Plight of the Vulne ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence expe ..

Dubai Customs shares its corporate excellence experience with Dubai Culture

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.