Russia Welcomes Any Steps Toward Reducing Tensions on Korean Peninsula - Kremlin

Russia welcomes any steps toward reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Russia welcomes any steps toward reducing tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's recent meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Trump and Kim met on Sunday in the demilitarized zone separating the North Korea and the South Korea and held an hour-long private talks.

"Both [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin and the Russian side in general are calling quite consistently on all the interested sides to show restraint, to be constructive and to make steps that would not push anybody into a corner. This is Putin's position. As for the meeting itself, we can obviously welcome it. Putin has repeatedly said that we are ready to welcome any step and any meeting that leads to easing tensions on the Korean Peninsula and promote denuclearization," Peskov told reporters.

