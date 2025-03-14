Open Menu

Russia 'welcomes' Armenia-Azerbaijan Agreement On Peace Deal

Muhammad Irfan Published March 14, 2025 | 11:52 PM

Russia on Friday welcomed successful peace talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan, a day after the two countries said they had agreed upon a comprehensive peace treaty.

The Caucasus neighbours fought two wars for control of Azerbaijan's Armenian-populated region of Karabakh -- at the end of the Soviet Union and again in 2020 -- before Azerbaijan seized the entire area in a 24-hour offensive in September 2023.

Both sides announced Thursday that they had finalised talks on an agreement to normalise ties and were ready to sign a full peace treaty.

"We welcome the conclusion of negotiations," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"We support this important step towards a full and comprehensive Armenian-Azerbaijani normalisation."

Moscow is officially an ally of Armenia, though also strives for warm relations with Azerbaijan. Both countries were part of the Soviet Union.

Russia, the European Union and the United States have all tried to mediate the conflict at various points.

No date has been set for signing the agreement, with Azerbaijan demanding Armenia push through constitutional changes as part of the deal.

