Russia Welcomes Belarus' Offer To Engage With International Aviation Authorities

Tue 25th May 2021 | 11:49 PM

Russia welcomed on Tuesday Belarus' readiness to engage with international aviation authorities on the Ryanair jet grounding, after the International Air Transport Association called for a probe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2021) Russia welcomed on Tuesday Belarus' readiness to engage with international aviation authorities on the Ryanair jet grounding, after the International Air Transport Association called for a probe.

"Russia welcomed the willingness of the Belarusian authorities to present all required materials and ensure a comprehensive, thorough and transparent investigation," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The statement followed a phone call between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Belarusian counterpart, Vladimir Makei, who said Belarus was ready to provide international aviation agencies with all the "necessary, reliable information."

A Ryanair passenger plane flying from Greece to Lithuania was diverted to Minsk on Sunday while in Belarusian airspace over what Belarus says was a bomb scare.

Belarus says that the Minsk airport was alerted to a bomb threat aboard the plane. Belarusian air force chief Igor Golub said pilots decided to make an emergency landing, a claim that he insists can be corroborated by a transcript of their conversation with the air traffic control.

Belarus has also agreed to give Russia consular access to Sofia Sapega, a Russian law student at a Vilnius university who was traveling with Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich. The couple were detained after disembarking. Protasevich is wanted in Belarus on criminal charges.

