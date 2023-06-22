Open Menu

Russia Welcomes Bids Of Egypt, Bangladesh To Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published June 22, 2023 | 07:07 PM

Russia Welcomes Bids of Egypt, Bangladesh to Join BRICS - Foreign Ministry

The Russian side welcomes the bids of Egypt and Bangladesh to join BRICS, the organization's expansion to be discussed at the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2023) The Russian side welcomes the bids of Egypt and Bangladesh to join BRICS, the organization's expansion to be discussed at the upcoming BRICS summit in South Africa, the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik.

"We welcome the interest expressed by Bangladesh, Egypt and a number of other countries in increasing cooperation with the BRICS," the ministry said, commenting on the submission of bids.

The ministry added that both Egypt and Bangladesh have repeatedly participated in BRICS events, including the meeting of the BRICS foreign ministers in Cape Town on June 2, 2023, and are among the shareholders of the New Development Bank. The ministry expressed confidence that "the association would benefit from strengthening cooperation with developing countries, many of which have explicitly stated their desire to do so.

"

When asked about what other countries were planning to join the bloc, the ministry said that "it was premature to talk about specific candidates before all the modalities of this process are agreed."

"In this context, we welcome the willingness of the South African presidency to make progress on the topic of enlargement in the nearest future. We are confident that this issue will attract special attention during the upcoming BRICS summit this year," the ministry said.

BRICS unites the world's largest developing economies � Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. South Africa, which assumed the rotating BRICS presidency in January, is expected to host the 15th BRICS summit in Johannesburg in August.

Related Topics

India World Bangladesh Russia China Egypt Bank Progress Johannesburg Cape Town Brazil South Africa January June August All From

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead o ..

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler pardons 356 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

24 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid ..

Fujairah Ruler pardons 108 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zaye ..

Sharjah Ruler receives Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council m ..

Sharjah CP chairs Police Science Academy Council meeting

39 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defenc ..

Azerbaijan Ambassador calls on Minister for Defence Production

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturer ..

Pakistan Stainless Utensils & Cutlery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (P ..

38 minutes ago
Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of ..

Mohammed bin Rashid pardons 650 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

1 hour ago
 Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Maste ..

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Mastercard launch unique Digital Ci ..

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilat ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Iran FM, discuss bilateral relations between two cou ..

1 hour ago
 AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement ..

AD Ports Group signs 50-year concession agreement with Karachi Port Trust for c ..

2 hours ago
 Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Ti ..

Prominent Russian Oceanologist Believes Crew of Titan Submersible Most Likely Di ..

36 minutes ago
 U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's ent ..

U.S. Embassy increases diversity of Pakistan's entrepreneurial leaders

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World