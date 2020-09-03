UrduPoint.com
Russia Welcomes Caracas' Readiness To Give Guarantees To Opposition In General Election

Faizan Hashmi 59 seconds ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 08:23 PM

Moscow welcomes willingness of the Venezuelan government to provide electoral guarantees to opposition candidates during the next general election, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd September, 2020) Moscow welcomes willingness of the Venezuelan government to provide electoral guarantees to opposition candidates during the next general election, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Monday announced he would pardon more than 100 opposition politicians ahead the general election in December. Meanwhile, 27 opposition parties, including Juan Guaido's Popular Will, decided to boycott the election. Nevertheless, a major opposition figure, Henrique Capriles, broke ranks with them and supported the election.

"We are pleased to note that there are many representatives of opposition political forces, who are inclined to take part in the electoral process, and welcome willingness of Venezuela's government to provide them with necessary electoral guarantees, as well as invite international observers, including from the UN and EU, to the election," Zakharova said at a briefing.

Venezuela will hold the general election on December 6.

