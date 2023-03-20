UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes China's Readiness To Contribute To Resolution Of Ukrainian Crisis - Putin

Muhammad Irfan Published March 20, 2023 | 01:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Russia welcomes China's readiness to make a meaningful contribution to the settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

Putin wrote an article for Communist Party's official newspaper People's Daily ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's arrival in Moscow for a three-day visit beginning March 20.

"We appreciate the well-balanced stance on the events in Ukraine adopted by the PRC (People's Republic of China), as well as its understanding of their historical background and root causes.

We welcome China's readiness to make a meaningful contribution to the settlement of the crisis," Putin said.

China released a 12-point document titled "China' Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis" in late February, supporting, among other things, respect of the sovereignty of all countries, the cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

