Russia Welcomes China's Readiness To Play Positive Role In Resolving Crisis In Ukraine

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2023 | 07:13 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd February, 2023) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Chinese Central Foreign Affairs Office Director Wang Yi discussed the Ukrainian crisis during their meeting in Moscow, Moscow is grateful to Beijing for a balanced approach to it and welcomes Beijing's readiness to play a positive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Naturally, the topic of the Ukrainian crisis was discussed, we are grateful to the Chinese side for its consistently balanced position on this issue," she said at a briefing.

Zakharova pointed out that "on the issue of resolving hot international issues, our vision with China largely coincides."

"We welcome China's willingness to play a positive role in resolving the Ukrainian crisis," she added.

