Russia welcomes China's readiness to play a positive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, according to the joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia welcomes China's readiness to play a positive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, according to the joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

