UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes China's Readiness To Play Positive Role In Ukraine Settlement - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 10:25 PM

Russia Welcomes China's Readiness to Play Positive Role in Ukraine Settlement - Statement

Russia welcomes China's readiness to play a positive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, according to the joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Russia welcomes China's readiness to play a positive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis, according to the joint statement on deepening comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation.

"Russia welcomes China's readiness to play a positive role in the political and diplomatic settlement of the Ukrainian crisis and the constructive notions set out in the document drawn up by the Chinese Side 'On China's position on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis," the statement said.�

Related Topics

Russia China

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

Sheikha Fatima receives Syrian children

6 seconds ago
 US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery ..

US to Expedite Patriot Air Defense System Delivery to Ukraine - Reports

4 minutes ago
 HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell ..

HESCO sets up damaged transformer monitoring cell for quick repair, replacemen ..

4 minutes ago
 Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution ..

Xi Vows Russia, China to Make Greater Contribution to Global Food Security

3 minutes ago
 Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledgin ..

Russia Says UK Crossed Another Red Line by Pledging Depleted Uranium Shells to K ..

3 minutes ago
 WDD organizes seminar in connection with "Int'l Wo ..

WDD organizes seminar in connection with "Int'l Women Day"

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.