Russia Welcomes Chinese-Indian Talks On Border Clashes - Lavrov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 05:17 PM

Russia Welcomes Chinese-Indian Talks on Border Clashes - Lavrov

Russia welcomes reports that India and China have been in contact over the recent deadly clashes on their Himalayan border, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Russia welcomes reports that India and China have been in contact over the recent deadly clashes on their Himalayan border, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday.

"It has already been announced that military representatives of India and China have come into contact. They are discussing the situation and measures needed to deescalate it. We welcome it," he told reporters during a video press conference.

The foreign minister added that the border conflict, which left 20 Indian troops dead, would not be discussed during an upcoming meeting by video with his Chinese and Indian counterparts.

The brawl between Indian and Chinese border patrols erupted on Monday night in the high-altitude Galwan Valley where India's Ladakh region borders China's Aksai Chin region.

The two countries share one of the world's longest unmarked borders and patrol it according to their conflicting perceptions of it. This has led to multiple clashes in the past decades.

