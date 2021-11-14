Russia Welcomes COP26 Adoption of Rules of How to Implement Paris Deal - Envoy for Climate

GLASGOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2021) Adoption of Article 6 of the 2015 Paris agreement by COP26 member countries is the main achievement of the 26th UN Conference on Climate Change, Ruslan Edelgeriyev, the Russian president's special envoy for climate, said on Sunday.

On Saturday, COP26 ended in Scottish Glasgow, and the participants signed final documents, in particular, key Article 6 of the Paris agreement, which describes mechanisms that can help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"The main achievement of COP26 is completion of development of the rules of implementation of the Paris agreement including the rules on common timelines for the contributions determined at the national level, for market and non-market mechanisms of the Article 6 and transparency. The Russian Federation welcomes this result, which will let make the Paris agreement operational six years after it was adopted," Edelgeriyev said, as quoted by his press service.