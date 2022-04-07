UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Creation Of Presidential Governing Council In Yemen - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published April 07, 2022 | 06:24 PM

Russia Welcomes Creation of Presidential Governing Council in Yemen - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the creation of a presidential governing council in Yemen, to which Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi ceded his authority, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) Russia welcomes the creation of a presidential governing council in Yemen, to which Yemeni President Abdrabuh Mansour Hadi ceded his authority, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Hadi announced transferring his powers to the presidential governing council that he created for a transitional period announced at the ongoing intra-Yemeni talks in Riyadh.

"Moscow welcomes the creation of a new collegial body, which includes members of the country's various socio-political forces, in Yemen," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry also urged all sides to the conflict to come to the negotiating table to set up a stable and comprehensive settlement process under the UN auspices.

The conflict between the Yemeni government and the Houthi rebels has continued for over six years. The situation was further aggravated after the Arab coalition led by Saudi Arabia joined the conflict on the Yemeni government's side in 2015 and began conducting occasional air, land and sea operations against the Houthi rebels.

On March 30, intra-Yemeni consultations began in the Saudi capital of Riyadh. The sides to the conflict reached an agreement on a two-month truce starting April 2, with the possibility of further extension.

Related Topics

United Nations Moscow Russia Yemen Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia March April 2015 All Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Wheat harvest indicates prospects of good producti ..

Wheat harvest indicates prospects of good production: secretary agriculture

1 minute ago
 Floodlit Rocball Tournament from April 14

Floodlit Rocball Tournament from April 14

1 minute ago
 AJK Legislative Assembly to meet today

AJK Legislative Assembly to meet today

1 minute ago
 Staff shortage bars National Savings from facilita ..

Staff shortage bars National Savings from facilitating pensioners

4 minutes ago
 Scholz gets stinging defeat in parliament with Cov ..

Scholz gets stinging defeat in parliament with Covid jab vote

4 minutes ago
 PM launches Helpline 911 for integrated emergency ..

PM launches Helpline 911 for integrated emergency relief services

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.