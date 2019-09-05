Russia Welcomes Dialogue With Japan, It Helps Boost Bilateral Relations - Putin

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th September, 2019) Moscow welcomes dialogue with Tokyo as it helps develop bilateral relations, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"We regularly meet and use all opportunities for continuing our dialogue. We are very happy about it because this helps develop our bilateral relations," Putin said during his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"At the beginning of the discussion, I would like to note that a lot of our initiatives are being implemented. Bilateral relations are stable and dynamically developing. I would also like to note that our agreements, including those recently reached in Osaka two months ago, are being implemented," Putin added.

The president also thanked Abe for his words of sympathy toward residents of Russia's Krasnoyarsk Territory and Irkutsk Region who had suffered from wildfires.

Abe, in his turn, said he expected to have an open exchange of opinions on the development of bilateral relations, including the conclusion of the peace treaty, with Putin.

Russia's Far Eastern city of Vladivostok is hosting the fifth edition of the EEF from September 4-6. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.