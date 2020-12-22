UrduPoint.com
Russia Welcomes Election Results In Burkina Faso - Foreign Ministry

Tue 22nd December 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Moscow welcomes the results of national elections in the Western African country of Burkina Faso, which saw incumbent President Roch Marc Christian Kabore re-elected for the second term, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

"We welcome the results of the presidential and parliamentary elections held in Burkina Faso, which marked an important stage in the country's democratic development. We hope that Russia-Burkina friendly relations will continue to strengthen for the benefit of the peoples of the two states, as well as in the interests of ensuring sustainable development on the African continent," the ministry said in a statement published late on Monday.

It also stated that the representatives of election observation missions of the African Union, the ECOWAS regional bloc, and several African NGOs reported there were no serious irregularities during the voting, despite the tense security situation in some areas of the country.

The November 22 election results in Burkina Faso were announced on December 18. President Roch Marc Christian Kabore won his second term with over 57 percent of the vote in the first round, enough to take office without a runoff.

The incumbent president's People's Movement for Progress party has won 56 out of 127 seats in the National Assembly, which is the country's parliamentary body.

The election commission was unable to conduct voter registration in over 17 percent of the territory due to insecurity regarding jihadist activities, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Voters turnout was reported to be 50.7 percent.

