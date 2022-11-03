UrduPoint.com

Russia Welcomes Formation Of New Iraqi Government - Lavrov

Faizan Hashmi Published November 03, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Russia Welcomes Formation of New Iraqi Government - Lavrov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov applauded on Thursday the formation of a new government in Iraq following a yearlong political deadlock.

"We welcome the approval of a new government by parliament, and we expect the cabinet headed by Mohammed Sudani to make the necessary efforts to improve the situation in Iraq," Lavrov told reporters in Amman, Jordan.

Lavrov said that Russia counted on Prime Minister Sudani to ensure security and order and resolve outstanding differences between Baghdad and Iraqi Kurdistan.

Sudani was named prime minister last Thursday, ending political paralysis that gripped the nation after the snap legislative election in October 2021 failed to produce a new government, leading to clashes in Baghdad.

