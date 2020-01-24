UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Welcomes Germany's $13Mln Donation To Leningrad Siege Survivors

Umer Jamshaid 11 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:40 PM

Russia Welcomes Germany's $13Mln Donation to Leningrad Siege Survivors

Germany's decision to allocate 12 million euros ($13.2 million dollars) to help survivors of the Siege of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) is a welcome gesture, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Germany's decision to allocate 12 million Euros ($13.2 million Dollars) to help survivors of the Siege of Leningrad (now St. Petersburg) is a welcome gesture, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Friday.

On January 27, 2019, the German government announced it would be donating 12 million euros to modernize a veterans' hospital and establish a Russia-German Center to mark 75 years since the blockade was lifted. Russian newspaper Kommersant on Friday reported that an agreement to allocate medical equipment as part of the funds would be signed in the coming days.

"This can only be welcomed, of course, but without forgetting about the care that is given to the veterans through the creation of infrastructure and in terms of support .

.. from our government, from our leadership, from our country. But, of course, such gestures are also highly appreciated, especially in the year of the 75th anniversary [of victory of Soviet forces over Nazi Germany]," Peskov told reporters at a regular daily briefing.

The agreement had been in the works since at least May 2018 when, during a visit to Moscow, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas announced plans to bestow aid to survivors as a recognition of Germany's historical responsibility.

The Siege of Leningrad, one of the more horrific chapters in World War II, began on September 8, 1941 and lasted 872 days. Anywhere between 400,000 and 1.5 million people are said to have died, mostly due to starvation.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia German Visit Died Germany St. Petersburg January May September 2018 2019 World War From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

7 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

8 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

8 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

7 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

8 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.