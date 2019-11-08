UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Russia Welcomes Growing Awareness In US Of Ukrainian 'Neo-Nazism' - Foreign Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 08th November 2019 | 07:53 PM

Russia Welcomes Growing Awareness in US of Ukrainian 'Neo-Nazism' - Foreign Ministry

Russia welcomes the news that US politicians are becoming aware of the ultranationalist sentiment taking hold in Ukraine and hopes Washington will act on it, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) Russia welcomes the news that US politicians are becoming aware of the ultranationalist sentiment taking hold in Ukraine and hopes Washington will act on it, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

This was in reaction to a letter by 40 Democrats from the US House of Representatives, who urged US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to include Ukraine's Azov Battalion on the Foreign Terrorist Organization list.

"We welcome the new US focus on the sway of neo-Nazism and far-right nationalism in Ukraine. Unfortunately, no official response has been given to the illegal and inhumane actions by the Azov fighters in Ukraine and their efforts to disrupt the Minsk Agreements," she said on Twitter.

The October letter described the Ukrainian white supremacist group � whose members face criminal charges in Russia � as a "well-known ultranationalist militia organization" that openly welcomes neo-Nazis into its ranks.

The United Nations, it said, has chronicled human rights abuses and incidents of torture committed by the Azov Battalion. In 2018, Congress forbade giving the group any type of US assistance.

The Congress also pointed to the manifesto penned by the suspect in New Zealand's Christchurch shooting, who claimed he had trained with the Azov Battalion in Ukraine and who routinely wore a neo-Nazi symbol associated with them.

The Christchurch massacre was cited as an inspiration for a string of shootings committed in the United States, including in the Texas city of El Paso.

Related Topics

Terrorist United Nations Ukraine Russia Washington Twitter Minsk Christchurch El Paso United States October Democrats Congress Criminals 2018 From Mike Pompeo New Zealand

Recent Stories

Smog awareness campaign launched in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

High level meeting decides to retain ownership of ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Finance rebuts newspaper editorial on ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 10 Protesters in Syria's Al-Malikiyah Tea ..

2 minutes ago

Seoul Returns to Pyongyang Boat Used by Fishermen ..

7 minutes ago

International conference on artificial intelligenc ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.